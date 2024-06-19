AEW's Pay-Per-Views Now Available on TrillerTV

AEW fans have been hoping to see the company's shows and pay-per-views on some sort of streaming platform for quite some time, and while that all-access option is still unavailable, there is now a way to find all of AEW's pay-per-views in one place. Today AEW announced that its complete library of pay-per-views will be accessible on TrillerTV this week, and can be purchased either a la carte or as part of special bundle packages. The library begins with the inaugural All Out in 2018 and rolls all the way up 2023's World's End, and also includes two special events as a bonus. A total of 25 events are included, and you can find the complete rundown of those events below.

Once an individual event or a bundle is purchased, fans are given unlimited on-demand access to it. As for the 2024 pay-per-views, they are offered as a special discounted bundle exclusively for AEW Plus subscribers, and cannot be purchased individually. AEW Plus subscribers will also get access to a curated group of AEW pay-per-views, including AEW All In 2018, AEW Full Gear 2019, AEW Revolution 2020, AEW Revolution 2021, and AEW All In London 2023.

AEW on TrillerTV: What's Included?

AEW All Out 2018 & AEW 2019 PPV Pack feat. All In 2018, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear and 2 specials: Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen

AEW 2020 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2021 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2022 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2023 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, World's End

AEW on TrillerTV

TrillerTV's official description reads, "Experience the Very Best of AEW History. All Elite Wrestling took the world by storm in 2019, building on their rockstar debut in 2018. Now, fans can relive some of AEW's most iconic events and matches on TrillerTV.

From the first-ever Double or Nothing in 2019, where Chris Jericho fought Kenny Omega in a long game leading up to the inaugural AEW World Championship at All Out later that same year, to 2023's grand spectacle All In in London, these events are packed with classic matches.

Access includes some of the best showdowns in AEW history featuring fans' favorite AEW stars in action, and AEW signature matches like Stadium Stampede, Anarchy in the Arena, Mimosa Mayhem, and Blood and Guts as part of the PPV offering.

Also featuring some of the most intense matches like The Young Bucks vs. FTR at Full Gear 2020, Kenny Omega and Adam Page's showdown at Full Gear 2021, Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door 2022, and MJF defending his belt against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match at Revolution 2023, to name but a few. It's the best that AEW has to offer, all in one premium catalog of events available on TrillerTV PPV."

