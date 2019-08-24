AEW’s Fenix Reportedly Suffers Injury Scare at Rhode Island Independent Wrestling Event

All Elite Wrestling star Fenix suffered an injury scare on Friday night, nearly endangering his upcoming match at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31.

On the same day where Jon Moxley announced that he had to pull out of his All Out match with Kenny Omega due to an MRSA infection in his elbow, Twitter account @CultIcon gave an update late Friday night regarding an event for the Big Time Wrestling promotion in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The show featured a Two out of Three Falls match between the Lucha Brothers (Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) vs. Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart.

In the third fall, Fenix gave Teddy a superkick, went to pick up Juvy and then fell to the mat clutching his leg. He rolled out of the ring and quickly motioned for help. He was carried to the back (with Teddy following close behind) and Juvy quickly finished the match with Penta — AAMS (@CultIcon) August 24, 2019

No video of the potential injury made its way online, though Taya Valkyrie later took to Twitter claiming she had spoken with Fenix, who told her “he is going to be ok.”

Just spoke to Fenix and he is going to be ok. Thank god 🙏🏻 No break thank god — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) August 24, 2019

Neither AEW’s official account nor its EVPs commented on the issue on Friday night.

Fenix and Pentagon are scheduled to face The Young Bucks in an Escalera De La Muerte match (ladder match) for the AAA World Tag Team Championships. The two teams have been feuding since February when Matt and Nick Jackson offered the luchadores AEW contracts and called them the “second best tag team in the world.” Fenix and Pentagon took exception to that and attack the two at an AEW fan event, which prompted the Bucks to take the tag titles from the pair at a Lucha Libre AAA event in March.

The Jacksons successfully defended the titles against the brothers at Double or Nothing, but things were far from over. The two teams faced off again in a six-man tag match at a June AAA event, this time resulting in the Lucha Bros. winning the tag titles back. They then were on opposite sides of a six-man tag match at Fyter Fest with The Elite coming out on top.

AEW was quick to react to its other match cancellation earlier in the day. Within an hour of Moxley’s announcement, the company booked Kenny Omega versus a returning Pac for the sold-out pay-per-view event.