AEW Fight for the Fallen Predictions and Pressing Questions

All Elite Wrestling returns on Saturday with its latest live event, Fight for the Fallen, at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will stream for free on B/R Live, and includes a handful of matches that will likely have direct ramifications on their next major pay-per-view event, All Out.

Once again the ComicBook.com’s team of wrestling writers — Connor Casey, Ryan Droste and Matt Aguilar — have come together to break down the most important questions heading into the show.

Check out their predictions for what’s in store below!

Thoughts on this show compared to Fyter Fest?

Connor: I think by the end this show will be rated higher by fans than Fyter Fest, but not for the card itself. You have to remember this is AEW’s last show before the big All Out pay-per-view next month, so they’ll use as much screen time as possible to help build towards that show. By the end of the night I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we’ve got a handful of new matches that are either announced or teased.

Matt: While this doesn’t have the hype of Moxley’s big debut like Fyter Fest, I actually think this is an all around better card match for match. Anchored by what will likely be a fantastic match between Cody and Dustin vs The Young Bucks and Shawn Spears big debut coming to kick things off, overall I’m more excited for this than I was Fyter Fest.

Ryan: I’ll reverse things and say I was actually more excited for the Fyter Fest card than this one. However, I think we’ll continue to see a more polished promotion this time out and they’ll likely set the stage well for All Out, possibly with some kind of cliffhanger ending.

Who wins the main event tag match and why?

Connor: While I love seeing Cody and Dustin back together, I have to give this one to the Bucks. AEW is still building towards that AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament, and if The Bucks remain unbeaten they can take on another undefeated tag team, The Best Friends, for the first-round bye at All Out.

Matt: After their reunion at Double or Nothing, I think Cody and Dustin give The Young Bucks their first loss under AEW. We’ll likely get another tag team match out of it somewhere down the line if they lose as well, though there is always the opportunity for someone to interfere and cast Cody and Dustin the match.

Ryan: Following the chair shot from Shawn Spears at Fyter Fest, I’d expect him to show up here yet again. Will it end up costing Cody the match, or will it occur after the bell? I’m not really not sure. We’re told this is a promotion where wins and losses will matter eventually. We have the Bucks sitting at 2-0, Cody at 1-0-1, and Dustin at 0-1. I’m going to go with Cody and Dustin.

What do you see happening during Chris Jericho’s ‘Live Microphone’ segment?

Matt: I think we’ll get a WWE jab or two, but I also think Adam Page will take some initiative and storm Jericho during the segment, setting up a future interference angle for his match in the show.

Connor: I agree with Matt in that Jericho will probably make a few remarks about WWE that make Wrestling Twitter explode. Other than that he’ll probably trash talk Cody, Tony Khan and Adam Page. I’ll also be shocked if he doesn’t brawl with “Hangman” at some point during the show, whether it’s during this promo or after his match with Kip Sabian.

Ryan: Right, Jericho and Page have to touch at some point to heighten the anticipation for their title match next month. Without television, there hasn’t really been any build so this is the last chance to do so before All Out.

All Out is Next Month. Book Me Some New Matches

Matt: Hmmm, I’m going with Shawn Spears vs MJF, as perhaps during their tag match they end up coming to blows over Spears’ chair shot against Cody. I’ll also say we see Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong vs Allie and a mystery partner, because I’m guessing Kong will find a way to interfere in Rhodes’ match against Allie here.

Connor: I’ll give you four because I’m feeling generous — Cody vs. Shawn Spears, SCU vs. the Lucha Bros. and Laredo Kid in a six-man tag match, Awesome Kong vs. Nyla Rose and The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends for the No. 1 seed in the tag title tournament.

Ryan: Cody vs. Shawn Spears seems like a given at this point, so that’s number one for me. I’ll say MJF vs. Joey Janela, as MJF would be gold on the microphone making fun of what happened between Joey and Enzo. Lastly, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin vs. The Lucha Bros.

What are your thoughts on WWE counter-programming with Evolve 131?

Connor: While it might not be the best look to try and compete with a charity show, I don’t blame WWE for putting something on the Network. Whether you want to call it a “war” or not, these two companies are going to compete for viewers at every turn. But since this is essentially WWE’s D-tier product (in terms of pecking order, not quality), I won’t feel compelled at all to jump back and forth between the two shows. I’ll watch Fight for the Fallen live, then catch the Evolve show on replay (or at the very least the Gulak vs. Riddle and Cole vs. Tozawa matches).

Ryan: I don’t think it’s as big of a deal as it’s been made out to be. Yes, WWE is counter-programming AEW, but in the age of streaming and on demand it really doesn’t matter that much. I don’t think this will cost AEW a single viewer, and anyone that was going to check out the Evolve show will probably still watch it. Optically, yes it may look like a bad move to fans from WWE. Either way, this is a jam-packed weekend of wrestling, the most we’ve had packed into two days since WrestleMania weekend.

Matt: WWE is often very calculated in its moves, so personally I think this is brilliant. They don’t give away the farm in making AEW appear as legit competition since it is an Evolve Anniversary show and not part of their main roster, and they also test the waters at the same time and gauge how AEW’s numbers stack up against even light competition. I think it’s a smart play.