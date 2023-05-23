New AEW: Fight Forever Screenshots Show Just How Bloody The Game Will Be (Photos)

AEW Games reminded everyone on Tuesday just how bloody AEW: Fight Forever is going to be. The young pro wrestling promotion and THQ Nordic officially confirmed this week that the release date for their first console video game title would release on June 29 PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Speculation about when the game would finally be available was swirling around online for months, with one of the roadblocks reportedly being the game's struggle to receive a "T for Teen" rating from the ESRB due to its violent gameplay.

But if you thought AEW toned down the violence in order to get the rating, think again. The official AEW Games Twitter account posted a pair of screenshots from the game featuring Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho and Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon, both of which feature pools of bloodstains on the ring canvas.

We've heard that many of you were worried that the blood was removed from #AEWFightForever. We'll let these new screenshots speak for themselves.#AEWgames pic.twitter.com/BPxhrSXZyg — AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 23, 2023

Unlike the simulation style from the WWE 2K series, Fight Forever intends to feature a more arcade-like style with gameplay resembling the classic WWF No Mercy from the Nintendo 64. Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita, the director of No Mercy and WCW/nWo Revenge, was even brought to work on the production.

"When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever. Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE's and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I'm confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike," Kenny Omega said in a press release that accompanied the release date announcement.

"Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait," AEW's Tony Khan added. "With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It's going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I'm excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars."