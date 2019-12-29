AEW Releases Final Rankings For 2019

All Elite Wrestling has released their final set of wrestler rankings for 2019.

As noted previously, there will be a reset on January 1st with all wrestler’s records starting over for the New Year. The company will continue to track overall records for the entirety of a wrestler’s career with AEW, though it will only be the yearly record that determines ranking position.

The final set of rankings for 2019 are as follows:

AEW Men’s Champion: Chris Jericho

Men’s Division Rankings

1. Jon Moxley (Singles: 5-0-1, Overall: 5-1-1)

2. Kenny Omega (Singles: 5-2, Overall: 9-5)

3. PAC (Singles: 4-2-1, Overall: 5-3-1)

4. Cody (Singles: 4-1-1, Overall: 6-3-1)

5. MJF (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

AEW Women’s Champion: Riho

Women’s Division Rankings

1. Kris Statlander (Singles: 3-0, Overall: 3-2)

2. Britt Baker (Singles: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

3. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 4-3)

4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 3-3, Overall: 4-3)

5. Emi Sakura (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-4)

AEW Tag Team Champions: SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Tag Team Division Rankings

1. Santana & Ortiz (Tag Team: 4-2, Santana Overall: 5-3, Ortiz Overall: 5-3)

2. The Young Bucks (Tag Team: 5-4, Matt Overall: 9-5, Nick Overall: 9-6)

3. Lucha Bros. (Tag Team: 5-4, Pentagon Overall: 7-6, Fenix Overall: 8-5)

4. Best Friends (Tag Team: 4-4, Trent Overall: 6-8, Chuck Taylor: 5-6)

5. Dark Order (Tag Team: 3-2, Grayson: 4-2, Evil Uno: 4-2)

