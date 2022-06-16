AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Updated Card After AEW Dynamite: Road Rager

AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, on top of seeing the AEW World Tag Team Championships change hands, continued to the build to the AEW x NJPW crossover event, Forbidden Door, on June 26 in Chicago. After beating Dax Harwood in his first singles match in AEW, Will Ospreay was confronted by a returning Orange Cassidy. At first, it looked like a 10-man tag team match involving The United Empire, Cassidy, FTR and Roppongi Vice was being set up. But during the main event, a title match was booked instead.

Ospreay won the IWGP United States Championship at the Dominion event this past weekend in Osaka by defeating Sanada. Juice Robinson, the former champ, was forced to relinquish the title due to missing Dominion with appendicitis. However, he still has the physical championship, meaning there's a chance he'll get added to the match in the near future.

Toni Storm avenged her Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinals loss by beating Dr. Britt Baker during Dynamite. Thunder Rosa ran out during the match to chase off Jamie Hayter, then acknowledged Storm on the entrance ramp after Storm won. This led to an AEW Women's World Championship match between the pair getting announced at the end of the night.

Finally, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi had a face-to-face confrontation during the show to hype up the interim world championship match. It was interrupted by The Jericho Appreciation Society and Suzuki-gun's Lance Archer and El Desperado, leading to Chris Jericho announcing a six-man tag team match that featured himself, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki taking on three of Moxley's allies — Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino.

There was also a follow-up regarding the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Hangman Page initially challenged Kazuchika Okada for the gold last week, but "The Rainmaker" lost the title to Jay White in Dominion's main event. White attacked Page from behind with a Blade Runner, then said he wouldn't be getting a title shot. Adam Cole assumed he would, but White said that wasn't happening either. Stay tuned for more updates to the card as they become available!