FTR Claims They Haven't Signed AEW Contracts

It's been nearly two weeks since FTR (formerly known as The Revival in WWE) arrived on AEW Dynamite. The pair will make their in-ring debuts this week against The Butcher and The Blade, and have already started teasing feuds with the likes of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page. However while giving a podcast interview this week Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler claimed that they hadn't actually signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling.

"That's the thing," Wheeler said (h/t Cageside Seats for transcript). "So, we're negotiating still. We have a short-term almost handshake deal because they want to get this thing done because it's been talked about for so many years. So we're not under any long-term obligation to anybody... We've been very transparent with them that we're willing to work with these guys, but there's a very real possibility that it's not going to be pretty and we're not going respond well to some of the things they said before. He knows this...

"I think Tony [Khan] is very aware of those things you said, I think he knows and I think he welcomes it," he said. "He seems very excited about the possibility that things could get real ugly real quick and if he's willing to do these deals that he's kind of put in place right now, to me that's the green light to do whatever we need to do."

The interview was done somewhat in character (they said a lot of disparaging things about Cody Rhodes and The Bucks), so it's possible the pair are just playing up a heel role by claiming they're not officially with the company.

Meanwhile AEW has given every indication that the pair are members of the roster.

However it is worth mentioning that when the pair appeared on Talk is Jericho they gave a list of tag teams they wanted to compete against and those teams were spread throughout promotions like Impact Wrestling, NWA Power, Ring of Honor and New Japan. So it's possible that AEW won't be the only place FTR will appear.

Here's what AEW has lined up for this week's Dynamite:

FTR vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Marq Quen

Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends vs. Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.