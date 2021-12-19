FTR Dares The Briscoe Brothers to Appear at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

Following their confrontation at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle, FTR and The Briscoe Brothers have continued to trade shots on social media while hyping a potential match. Jay and Mark Briscoe then uploaded a video daring Tony Khan to fly them out to Winter is Coming last week, though nothing materialized. And while Khan has been hinting at a few surprise arrivals before Dynamite makes the jump to TBS at the start of 2022, FTR took things a step further with a recent tweet from Dax Harwood.

Winter is Coming ended with CM Punk announcing that this week’s Dynamite, dubbed Holiday Bash, would feature a six-man tag match pitting Punk, Darby Allin and Sting against MJF, Harwood and Cash Wheeler. When a fan asked if the two were worried about “Dem Boys” getting involved, Harwood wrote, “Hell no. We came in their house, beat the shit out of them, and made them more relevant in 4 minutes than they’ve been in the last 4 years. They should come the Greensboro and give us their payday from Final Battle. I’m sure I could almost pay my light bill with that money.”

Meanwhile, the Briscoes successfully defended their GCW World Tag Team Championships at GCW Blood on The Hills on Saturday night, beating Brody King (who has reportedly already signed with AEW) and PCO.

“I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just ‘Winter is Coming. There’s the ‘Holiday Bash’ special from Greensboro, North Carolina, that includes the Christmas Day ‘Rampage.’ We have the last ever episode on TNT followed by the debut episode on TBS,” Khan told DAZN last week.

“There’s ‘Battle of the Belts’ coming in January. I want AEW to run shows that you just can’t miss, and I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling,” he added.

Here’s what AEW has planned for both nights of Holiday Bash:

AEW Dynamite (12/22)

CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting vs. MJF & FTR

Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole

Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho (TBS Championship Tournament)

Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

Owen Hart Cup Tournament update

AEW Rampage (12/25)