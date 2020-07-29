FTR Teases an AEW Contract Announcement After Exchange With Tony Khan

✖

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have stated in multiple interviews that they haven't actually signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. But based on their latest tweets, that could end as early as tonight. AEW released its latest power rankings on Wednesday hours before Dynamite, and the pair couldn't help but notice that they were still outside the top five in the tag team division. Since arriving, the pair have a 4-0 record in standard tag team matches, but were still below teams like Private Party, The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express.

AEW president Tony Khan explained the two wouldn't be on the rankings, and therefore wouldn't contend for Kenny Omega and Hangman Page's tag team titles, until they signed contacts.

As I’ve told your attorney, you each need to sign your contracts before we can rank you in the top 5. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2020

The pair to an exception to that.

Mr. Kahn dropping personal information on twitter. We’ll make our decision today. https://t.co/fNE03lMUFR — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 29, 2020

"The advantage that we have as far as not being officially signed yet is we can look broader than AEW. Obviously, the match everyone is waiting for is the Young Bucks," Harwood said in an interview with Inside The Ropes. "We're waiting for that too. After we beat Kenny Omega and Adam Page and become AEW Tag Team Champions, the next step is to beat the Young Bucks and put on the match that everyone's been waiting for and then officially we can be called the greatest tag team in the world.

"On top of all that, there are guys we're excited to face and to test out skills against," he added. "And that's like The North (in Impact). Those guys are an incredible tag team. We looked forward to working with those guys. Obviously, for a few years, we've gotten tagged a lot about FTR and the Briscoes (in ROH). Those guys are from Sandy Hook, and that's okay. We're from North Carolina. I guarantee you, I promise you with all ten of my fingers and all ten of Dash's finger, we can beat the hell out of them easy. I would love to test my skill and grit against them."

Here's what AEW has planned for this week's AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Warhorse

Tornado Tag Match: Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

MJF's "State of the Industry"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.