Is FTR Going to Leave AEW?

Ever since FTR first arrived in AEW, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have claimed in interviews that they never officially signed AEW contracts and are merely working on a handshake deal. Whether or not that statement is real or merely apart of their persona remains to be seen, but the team formerly known as The Revival has already started teasing jumping from one company to another and racking up as many tag team championships as possible. In a new interview with Inside The Ropes the two broke down their supposed master plan for the wrestling business.

"The advantage that we have as far as not being officially signed yet is we can look broader than AEW. Obviously, the match everyone is waiting for is the Young Bucks," Harwood said (h/t Cageside Seats for transcript). "We're waiting for that too. After we beat Kenny Omega and Adam Page and become AEW Tag Team Champions, the next step is to beat the Young Bucks and put on the match that everyone's been waiting for and then officially we can be called the greatest tag team in the world.

"On top of all that, there are guys we're excited to face and to test out skills against," he added. "And that's like The North (in Impact). Those guys are an incredible tag team. We looked forward to working with those guys. Obviously, for a few years, we've gotten tagged a lot about FTR and the Briscoes (in ROH). Those guys are from Sandy Hook, and that's okay. We're from North Carolina. I guarantee you, I promise you with all ten of my fingers and all ten of Dash's finger, we can beat the hell out of them easy. I would love to test my skill and grit against them."

He then named the Guerrillas of Destiny and Juice Robinson and David Finlay as two teams from New Japan they want to get their hands on.

"Ultimately, we want to stack up tag team gold. so before everything's all said and done, people can say, 'You know what? Tully and Arn were one of the greatest, Midnight Express were one of the greatest, but FTR is the best we've ever seen,'" Harwood concluded.

Wheeler then interjected by saying they want to be like Ultimo Dragon in his prime, draped with multiple championships.

The pair will face The Lucha Brothers on this week's AEW Dynamite.

