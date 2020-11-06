AEW Full Gear: Tony Khan Reveals Main Event

AEW presents one of their quarterly PPV events this Saturday night with Full Gear, the second-ever event with that name. Last year's event occurred in Baltimore, Maryland, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will occur in Jacksonville, Florida where AEW has been taping most of their shows since March. The last AEW PPV event to occur outside of Jacksonville was back in February in Chicago, Illinois when Revolution was broadcast from there just weeks before the pandemic shutdown the country.

Full Gear is set to feature several big matches and Tony Khan revealed which one will go on in the main event position during an interview this week with the Wrestling Observer. Not surprisingly, the bout featuring AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking on Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit Match" will main event the show.

“Yeah, Eddie and Moxley,the world title has generally gone on last," Khan explained. "Stadium Stampede was kind of different, the world title still went on last of the matches as the show stood. We felt it would be hard to go back into the arena after we’ve done Stadium Stampede, it was just an epic and Moxley-Brodie Lee was one of our biggest title matches but even Jon didn’t want to go on after the Stadium Stampede.

"He (Moxley) was pretty adamant he didn’t want to go on last. I think, in general, the world title should go on last. There are exceptions like the Stadium Stampede or maybe in Toronto with Hogan and The Rock where it doesn’t necessarily make sense but in this case, I think Eddie and Jon going on last makes a lot of sense.”

The full card for AEW Full Gear is as follows:

AEW World Championship I Quit Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women's Championship Match

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay

