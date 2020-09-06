AEW Confirms Date for Full Gear PPV Event

Late in the broadcast during All Out on Saturday night, AEW confirmed the date of their next PPV event. Full Gear will be held on PPV on November 7th. The show will once again be held at Daily's Center in Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show announcement also confirms AEW using the same title for their November PPV event that they used last year, making Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear their regular rotation of quarterly PPV events.

Last year's Full Gear event was held in Baltimore, Maryland. It featured Jon Moxley defeating Kenny Omega in an unsanctioned match in the main event, an extremely violent contest. Also on the show, Chris Jericho defeated Cody Rhodes to defend his AEW World Championship with the stipulation that Cody would never be able to challenge for the AEW title again.