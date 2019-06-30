Photo: Cody Rhodes Reveals Injury From Shawn Spears’ Chair Shot to the Head

After his match with Darby Allin ended in a time-limit draw on Saturday night at Fyter Fest, Cody Rhodes was blindsided by Shawn Spears with a vicious, unprotected chair shot to the head.

Rhodes had to be helped to the back after getting attacked, but posted a photo later in the evening showing the back of his head. He revealed the injury required 12 staples to close shut, but revealed he was not diagnoses with a concussion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story is developing…