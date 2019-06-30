Fyter Fest: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Beat The Lucha Brothers, Laredo Kid

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson stood victorious in their six-man tag match at Fyter Fest on Saturday night, beating Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid.

The Elite came out dressed as characters from the Street Fighter video game series. After more than 20 minutes of full-speed action, Omega picked up the win by hitting Laredo Kid with a One-Winged Angel

The rivalry between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers has been since February. After the Jackson’s refereed to the pair as the “second-best tag team” in wrestling, the pair jumped the two at the Double or Nothing ticket announcement pool party on Feb. 7. The Bucks made a surprise appearance at a AAA event in March and won the AAA World Tag Team Championships from the Lucha Bros. in an impromptu title match. The two teams faced off at Double or Nothing as the only title match of the night, which ended with the Bucks retaining. Fenix and Pentagon recaptured the tag titles in at the Verano de Escandalo show back on June 16.

Saturday night’s match was originally booked to have Pac team with the luchadores to take on The Elite. However, Pac was pulled from both Fyter Fest and Double or Nothing back in mid-May over reported “creative differences.” In an interview with ComicBook.com in early June, Cody Rhodes described the Pac’s relationship with the company as an “ongoing situation.

“It’s kind of a current, ongoing situation in terms of creative differences,” Rhodes said. “It’s the term we use, it’s not everyone’s favorite term to hear. But I love Pac, he’s amazing. He’s done a great job post-WWE with what he’s done with Dragon Gate, what he’s done with Rev Pro. And really the only thing I can say about it, because it is an ongoing situation, is that Pac is still part of AEW. It’s something we’re actively working on and making it happen. He’s a big part of AEW.”

The Bucks are booked to take on Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes at the Fight for the Fallen event on July 13, while Omega will compete at the same show against Cima.