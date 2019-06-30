Watch: MJF Curses out Shawn Spears, Storms out of Fyter Fest Media Scrum

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, has quickly established himself as one of the most despicable heels in AEW. He lived up to that title on Saturday night at the Fyter Fest event, cutting a promo on the crowd and trying (and failing) to cheat his way to a win in a four-way match against Adam Page, Jimmy Havoc and Jungle Boy.

He also appeared after the Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin match after Shawn Spears had whacked Rhodes right on the head with a steel chair. He grabbed the chair and acted as though he was going to fight off Spears, but the former WWE star was already long gone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the post-event media scrum, Friedman cut a promo on Spears for the attack.

“First of all, Shawn Spears is a despicable human being,” he said. “As everyone knows, I’m a salt of the Earth person. And when I saw that, when I saw my best friend, my mentor, Cody Rhodes just get hit like that, it messed me up. It’s somebody I genuinely care about. It sucked, but he’s okay.

F— Shawn Spears, man,” he continued. “He’s a complete scumbag. It’s sad to think he would stoop to that level, and Cody was nothing but an amazing friend to him. I mean they both came up in the developmental system in OVW and they were bot very tight for their whole entire lives. And now all of a sudden this guy turns his back on Cody, completely despicable action.”

He was then asked if he’d challenge Spears to a match, to which Friedman said he doesn’t want to “fight Cody’s battles.”

Earlier in the media scrum Jungle Boy mentioned that MJF’s anti-fan promo went longer than expected, causing him and Luchasaurus to have to readjust their pose in the entrance tunnel for several minutes before finally walking out. When asked about it, Friedman used it as a jumping off point to start a rant and storm out of the room.

“Let me explain something to you little man,” he said to one of the reporters. “I can literally talk as long as a goddamn well please because I’m the star attraction, I am going to be the face of this company. That’s why Tony Khan and my best friend, don’t know if you’ve heard of him, Cody Rhodes, allow me to do whatever the f— I want to do. It’s because I’m MJF and you’re not. I’m out.”