AEW Fyter Fest Predictions and Pressing Questions

AEW Fyter Fest will mark the second official event in company history on Saturday as the budding promotion puts on a show at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Unlike Double or Nothing’s $50 price point, the show will air for free on the B/R Live streaming service.

And with the new show coming a large number of pressing questions. Can the company keep its momentum going after the white-hot start at Double or Nothing? What will Jon Moxley do in his first match as a member of the AEW roster? And will there be any more big surprises in store?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once again we’ve assembled ComicBook.com’s team of wrestling writers — Connor Casey, Ryan Droste and Matt Aguilar — to break down all of the important questions heading into Fyter Fest. Check out their answers below!

Was Making This Show Free a Good Idea?

Ryan Droste: Absolutely. I was kind of shocked with the high price point of Double Or Nothing. However, now that that show created a lot of buzz in the wrestling community, this show should do big numbers when anyone can tune in for free.

Connor: 100%. The goal of all of these events throughout the summer is to help build up a fanbase before AEW starts going live on TNT every week this fall. And while Double or Nothing was a great show, I can imagine some people were hesitant to fork over $50 for a promotion they’d never seen before. Making this show free now gives casual wrestling fans instant access to the product, and I think it’s a sound business decision.

Matt: Absolutely. I can’t imagine I’m the only one who has gotten used to WWE Network’s pricing style, and for all the content you get it makes something like Double or Nothing and events like it a question or affordability rather than impulse. Having this show for free after a stellar previous event will get those who are hearing the buzz but reluctant to dive in to give the brand a chance, and perhaps carve out some space in their budget for the next pay-per-view as a result.

What’s the Match of the Night

Ryan Droste: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid, no question. I can’t wait to watch this one.

Connor Casey: Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela. I remember when they first showed these two in the same room on Being The Elite and saying out loud, “Oh, they’re going to kill each other!” Now that we know that this match has a Non-Sanctioned stipulation all bets are off. I wholeheartedly expect this match to be insane.

Matt Aguilar: Both of the previously mentioned matches are going to be amazing, but I’m actually going with the Women’s Triple Threat Match. Yuka Sakazaki, Riho, and Nyla Rose are the only Women’s match on the main card, and they’ll want to make a statement, especially after such a huge showing at Double or Nothing. Thinking they just might steal the show here.

Will Pac Appear or Be Mentioned During the Show?

Ryan Droste: I do not think so. Interestingly, he was originally scheduled for the six man tag team match with The Elite and Lucha Bros. However, AEW made out pretty good on that anyway by replacing him with the reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, Laredo Kid.

Connor Casey: When I interviewed with Cody Rhodes a few weeks ago he made it sound like Pac would be making a comeback sooner rather than later. But I have a feeling they might save this surprise for something like All Out or one of the first live episodes rather than here.

Matt Aguilar: I’m going to say yes, though it will be strictly a mention and not a feature. I could be wrong on this, but like Connor said, I think they’ll save an actual appearance for All Out. That said, you’ve gotta start building momentum, and what better way to do that then to keep his name ringing in people’s ears here.

What Are Your Expectations for Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela?

Ryan Droste: It should be an entertaining match. Probably not quite to the level of some of the work Moxley has done with New Japan recently, but nothing to scoff at. One of the things I’m most interested in here is whether or not New Japan lets Moxley carry in the IWGP U.S. belt. With AEW denying Moxley the right to work New Japan’s July 6th show in Dallas, perhaps NJPW returns the favor here and says no belt on an AEW show.

Connor Casey: If this is anything less than a violent, bloody encounter, I’ll be shocked.

Matt Aguilar: Moxley’s whole thing has been that AEW has unleashed him to be his own person and fully embrace the character, so I’m expecting a brutal match with some stellar spots.

Six Wrestlers (Minus Moxley) Will Make Their AEW Debut at the Show. Who Will Impress the Most?

Ryan Droste: There’s a lot of good choices here and the conventional choice is probably Darby Allin. But I’m going to go with Laredo Kid. If you haven’t seen this guy work yet, pay attention. He’s outstanding.

Connor Casey: I’d go with Laredo Kid too, but I worry that he might be overshadowed given how much talent will be in the ring during that six-man tag match. I’ll go with Private Party only because I have no idea what to expect and feel like that three-way tag match will be a good showcase for them.

Matt Aguilar: I’m picking Laredo Kid as well, only because he will be in the ring with some superior workers, who all know how to make their opponents and teammates shine. i think they’ll set the table extremely well for the star to shine his brightest.

Is the Pre-Show Tag Team Matches’ Stipulation Too Confusing?

Ryan Droste: I mean, the first time I read it, I had to read it twice. It does seem a little convoluted. It makes perfect sense upon re-read, but it’s a pretty long explanation and simple is always best in wrestling.

Connor Casey: While I understood it well enough, I feel like they could’ve saved themselves some grief by not giving the match a stipulation and simply booking the winning team into a tag match at All Out at a later date.

Matt Aguilar: Nah, it’s basically winning your division in the NBA and getting a bye in the playoffs. Didn’t read it as confusing.

Will You Watch the Alex Jebaily vs. Michael Nakazawa Match?

Ryan Droste: Out of morbid curiosity, yes.

Connor Casey: Yep. While having a non-wrestler compete in a match is usually a recipe for disaster, if they keep this thing short and sweet I think it’ll be harmless.

Matt Aguilar: Totally, but not expecting much other than sheer shock value. Most of these type of events play out clunky, so shock is the only way to make an impression with them.

Pitch Me One Surprise for the Show

Ryan Droste: Chris Jericho shows up, unannounced.

Connor Casey: Darby Allin pulls off an upset over Cody

Matt Aguilar: Think Ryan’s on to something with that pick, but will say perhaps they announce a match for Pac, either at All Out or Fight For The Fallen.

Book a Match for Fight for the Fallen You Want to See

Ryan Droste: Jimmy Havoc vs. Adam Page in a singles match coming out of the four-way bout at Fyter Fest. I’d have Havoc get the victory at Fyter Fest without having Page take the pinfall. Page feels screwed and wants Havoc one on one, getting a big victory at Fight For The Fallen before his match for the AEW Title at All Out.

Connor Casey: Adam Page vs. MJF. Between Being The Elite and that promo at Double or Nothing, it’s pretty clear that they’re building a feud between MJF and Hangman. You could have him win the four-way by pinning either Jungle Boy or Havoc, then claim he deserves Page’s title shot because he “beat” him, which leads to a singles match at Fight for the Fallen with the title shot on the line.

Matt Aguilar: Pac vs Cody Rhodes. I’ve been looking forward to a true Pac match since he first got announced for AEW, and Cody’s sheer versatility makes for great matches against unlikely opponents. Would love to see Pac storm in and challenge someone from the company that’s not lived up to their promises to a match at the beginning of the show, only for Cody to come out and take him on then and there. It would be a complete surprise though and set up Cody to be depleted for his tag match later on, causing his team to lose but setting up a rematch and an ongoing rivalry with Pac.

How is Your Hype For This Show Compared to Double or Nothing?

Ryan Droste: Hard to compare. Double Or Nothing was higher simply because it was AEW’s first show. But I am very excited for this one too. It’s been a long wait since Double Or Nothing and we know WWE hasn’t given us much in the way of good television since that show to hold us over.

Connor Casey: It’s at the same level for different reasons. For one, I’ll actually be going to this event and reporting on it (keep it locked in on the ComicBook WWE page for live coverage!). Secondly while the card isn’t as big as Double or Nothing in terms of matches, just like that show it has the same potential to get fans excited for the promotion. Plus there are a few matches that could turn out to be real barnburners.

Matt Aguilar: I’m less hyped than Double or Nothing, but as Ryan mentioned, there’s nothing like a debut. Thing is though I also have more of an appreciation for what AEW can do, so while there’s less superficial hype, I’m perhaps more excited by the actual product and want to see what they can build before hitting television.