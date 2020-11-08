Tony Khan Confirms AEW is Working on Multiple Video Games

✖

All Elite Wrestling confirmed last week that its gaming division, the newly-christened AEW Games, would have its first special presentation airing live on its new YouTube channel this coming Tuesday night. Many fans assumed this would include the announcement of AEW's first video game, which stars like Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks have been teasing for more than a year. During the post-show media conference call for Full Gear, AEW president Tony Khan gave a bit more information about AEW Games, saying the company is actually working on multiple games.

"I can't say too much," Khan said. "We're making multiple games. We're working on more than one game in AEW Games and we're going to cater to different platforms. We're going to cater to different kinds of games and different interests. I think we'll put a title out, a console game that's best in class [for a] console game. We're really excited about it. We have some big surprises to come in 2020. I just can't say enough, there's still time in 2020. The show was great but there is still going to be a lot to come this year. That can impact our video game plans.

"And also, we're going to put something out for those people, like myself, that love putting wrestling cards up together and it allows somebody to do the job I do, be the general manager of AEW and book cards," he added. "That'll be fun. There's going to be a few different titles and then I don't think we're going to stop anywhere either. I think we're going to expand here at AEW Games because it's a great chance to build AEW, introduce gaming fans to AEW and introduce AEW to gaming fans, expand and build a business. There's a lot to come there, for sure."

AEW recently filed trademarks in "All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager" and "Elite GM" that could point to what the title of that latter game will be. Stay tuned for live coverage of AEW Games' first presentation on Tuesday night.

