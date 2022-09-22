AEW Grand Slam Rampage Spoilers Revealed

AEW Grand Slam delivered a thrilling two hours of Dynamite tonight, and after the show went off the air it was time to film this week's Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. We've got full spoilers on what went down during the show right here, though if you would rather go in un-spoiled you can certainly check out more on what happened during tonight's Dynamite right here. If you do want to know what went down to get hyped for Friday's show though, we've got you covered, as ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance, and it starts with a wrestling Legend showing up to help Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for Friday's show so you've been warned.

First up was the match between Sting and Darby Allin vs House of Black, and Buddy Matthews and Brody King tried to take Sting out of the mix whenever they could. They sent Sting through two tables and he ended up bumping his head on one of them, and later in the match, he was handcuffed in the ring. That's when The Great Muta ended up making a shocking appearance and making the save, sending Matthews out to the floor.

Muta would hit Matthews with the mist later on as well, and ultimately Sting would take down Matthews for the 3-count and the win. Next up was Action Bronson and Hook, who was defending his FTW Championship against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Bronson was getting a big reception from the crowd and delivered an impressive shoulder tackle and power slam throughout the match, though Hook was primarily the one in the ring. They would both lock in Tazmissions on the JAS members for the win.

After that, it was time for the AEW TBS Championship between Champion Jade Cargill and Diamante, and while Cargill had her Baddies by her side, Diamante had Trina by her side. At one point it looked as if Cargill's knee was hurt, but she was still able to get the job done and hit an F5 on Diamante for the pin and the win, and then Trina would slap Diamante and ally herself with Cargill. Perhaps we'll be seeing her down the line because that could certainly be interesting.

Mark Sterling would then come out with Josh Woods and Tony Nese to face Wardlow and Samoa Joe, and Joe hit the Muscle Buster to get the win, though he was attacked by Nese and Woods afterward. Wardlow makes the save and then hits Sterling with a Powerbomb Symphony.

Then it was time for Jungle Boy vs Rey Fenix, and things started out with a slew of Chops back and forth. They ended up getting a standing ovation at one point and then Fenix went into overdrive, almost completing the Three Amigos and hitting a big Frog Splash for a near fall. Jungle Boy would counter a Muscle Buster into a small package for the win though, and that led to Christian Cage appearing with his arm in a sling. Luchasaurus would attack his former partner and then Cage delivered a promo telling Jungle Boy not to return while Luchasuaurs stood on Jungle Boy's neck, and then Luchasaurus choke-slammed him to close out the night.

What do you think AEW fans? Let us know in the comments!