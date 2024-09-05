AEW Makes Major Change to Mercedes Moné TBS Title Match at All Out

AEW All Out is almost here, and the TBS Championship will be on the line at the anticipated pay-per-view. Mercedes Moné will be defending her Championship against one of AEW's best and a former two-time AEW Women's World Champion in Hikaru Shida, who is eager to take Moné down a peg or two. That actually started during tonight's AEW Dynamite, as after Moné and Kamille hit the ring to celebrate her recent victory Shida popped up on the video screen with Christopher Daniels, and they had some news. Daniels informed Moné that during their match at All Out, Kamille would be banned from ringside, removing a huge obstacle in Shida's way.

Bad News

(Photo: AEW)

As you probably know already, Moné didn't take this well at all, shouting angrily as Kamille tried to calm her down. Daniels looked pretty happy with the decision though, and so did Shida, who took a minute to taunt Moné before closing out the segment. If Moné wants to stack the deck against Shida, she'll have to find another way to make it happen, though underestimating Moné is not something anyone should do.

We'll have to wait and see if Kamille actually stays out of the match or if she somehow finds a way to interfere. If she doesn't though, Shida has a real chance to knock Moné down from her lofty perch, which former Moné rivals like Willow Nightingale and Britt Baker would probably greatly enjoy. That said, Moné was still quite deadly before Kamille ever arrived in AEW, and is more than capable of winning the match of her own accord.

Leaving WWE Behind

Moné has experienced a lot of success since arriving in AEW, debuting with a splash at Big Business and never looking back since. That journey started when she suddenly and shockingly departed WWE alongside Naomi, and while Naomi has since returned to WWE, Moné went to New Japan and then after recovering from an injury headed to AEW. In a previous interview with the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, she revealed what led her to AEW.

"Something inside of me told me that I needed to go do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. People don't know, it's been my whole life," Moné said. "It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life, but it's the proudest. It's crazy, because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life and getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of, and more. It makes me so excited because that moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment. I'm so proud of myself. I'm so proud of Trinity (Naomi), of just how strong we were."

"Everybody wanted to talk about it. Everybody wanted to act like they were in the room. Everybody acted like they were in the room, or worked there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what was said," Moné continued. "All I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held high."

"I can't say anything but amazing things to WWE. I'm so thankful to the career they gave me, the fans they gave me, the life they gave me," Moné added. "So many dreams that I got to chase and live them all. I get to do so much more. I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling in a lot of places."

AEW All Out Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (C) vs. Jack Perry

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs. PAC

CMLL Women's World Championship Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Continental Championship 4-Way Match: Kazuchika Okada vs TBD

Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs Adam Hangman Page

MJF vs Daniel Garcia

Are you excited for All Out? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!