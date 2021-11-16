Hangman Page Posts Hilarious Announcement After Winning AEW World Championship

Hangman Page posted a fake press release on Monday in celebration of his AEW World Championship win. His “announcements,” which you can see in full below, include declaring Nov. 17 as National Cowboy S— Day, becoming a vegan to combat Bryan Danielson, asking that he not fight Wardlow and his “big muscle t—s again,” trading in his truck for an electric vehicle with steer horns attached to the front and thanking all the fans for supporting him. He also said he’s done going on podcasts.

Thankfully, ComicBook managed to wrangle an interview with Hangman days before Full Gear, where he reflected on how much had changed since he first challenged for the AEW title at All Out in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/theAdamPage/status/1460377103384330245?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Unlike many times before, this to me feels better,” Page said. “This feels good. This feels like a party. This feels like hopefully a big celebration. This feels very different than I’ve ever felt it before in a very good way.”

He later elaborated on what he has now that he didn’t have back then — “I don’t want to say confidence because that sounds lame. It sounds dumb, even though it may be true to an extent. I know that when I wrestled Jericho, I was the young guy who joined the Bullet Club who had the break of his career in being able to do that, being able to travel to Japan, who was in all those multi-man matches and who probably got beat in all those multi-man matches with Bullet Club. And the next thing he’s challenging for this new championship for a brand new company, headlining a pay-per-view. It didn’t add up for people and I think truthfully it didn’t add up for me deep inside. I didn’t understand how I got in the position. I mean I know that I won a battle royal to get there, but honestly, that doesn’t feel as meaningful if I had worked my way up from something more. So, yeah I don’t know if I’ve felt a hundred percent the way that I do now back then.”

In his post-show press conference, Page addressed his upcoming title defense against Danielson — “I know I said Kenny was the best in the world, but if you had to challenge me for someone who could tie him, it would be Bryan Danielson. I’m not very surprised he’s the No. 1 contender. That’s a lot to think about and I just won this damn thing.”