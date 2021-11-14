Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson Comment on Future AEW World Championship Match

“Hangman” Adam Page closed out AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night by beating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. The fan-favorite won’t have to wait long for his first feud as world champion as Bryan Danielson has already earned the No. 1 contender spot by winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament earlier in the night, beating Miro in the finals via a guillotine choke. Both Page and Danielson were asked about their upcoming match (the date hasn’t been confirmed, though if AEW does run the Winter Is Coming special again it could be just a month from now) during the post-show press conference.

“I intend to be AEW Champion,” Danielson began. “That’s why I’m here. I didn’t come here, like I said before, I’m not here to help the young guys. I’m not here to do anything else but prove I’m the best. So that’s what I plan on doing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You could see in his performances and his attitude, the way he carried himself, he took that next step. You could see he was going to be a star,” Danielson said regarding Hangman’s rise to stardom in AEW. “Being a champion and carrying a company, that’s a completely different ball game. We’ll see how he does with that. I don’t think he’s going to be champion for very long, to be honest.”

“I know I said Kenny was the best in the world, but if you had to challenge me for someone who could tie him, it would be Bryan Danielson,” Page said. “I’m not very surprised he’s the No. 1 contender. That’s a lot to think about and I just won this damn thing.”

Check out the complete results from AEW Full Gear 2021 below! The company will return to pay-per-view in early 2022 with the Revolution event.