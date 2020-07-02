Hikaru Shida Retains Her AEW Women's World Championship at Fyter Fest
Hikaru Shida successfully retained her AEW Women's World Championship on Wednesday night during AEW Fyter Fest, defeating Penelope Ford with a running knee square in the jaw. The start of the match saw Ford's fiance Kip Sabian get tossed out by referee Aubrey Edwards, though he ran off with Shida's Kendo Stick as he headed to the back.
Later in the match Sabian ran back out to try an nail Shida with the stick. She ducked, smacked the stick out of her hands and walloped him with it instead.
After two Running Knee strikes and a Flacon Arrow, Shida was only able to produce a two count. A third knee sealed the deal
.@shidahikaru always gives her best effort. What a great champion! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/iAPpHwwwwu— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 2, 2020
Here's the full card for both nights of Fyter Fest.
Night 1
- AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford
- Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow
- Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz
Night 2
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage
- Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
- FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.
- Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. SCU
- Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela
- Nyla Rose vs. TBD
And here's what NXT has announced for The Great American Bash so far. The shows will be held inside Full Sail Live in Orlando.
Night 1
- Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks
- Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox — Winner gets an NXT Women's Championship Match
- Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis — Strap Match
- Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah and Robert Stone
- Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher
Night 2
- NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship — Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee
