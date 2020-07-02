Hikaru Shida Retains Her AEW Women's World Championship at Fyter Fest

Hikaru Shida successfully retained her AEW Women's World Championship on Wednesday night during AEW Fyter Fest, defeating Penelope Ford with a running knee square in the jaw. The start of the match saw Ford's fiance Kip Sabian get tossed out by referee Aubrey Edwards, though he ran off with Shida's Kendo Stick as he headed to the back.

Later in the match Sabian ran back out to try an nail Shida with the stick. She ducked, smacked the stick out of her hands and walloped him with it instead.

After two Running Knee strikes and a Flacon Arrow, Shida was only able to produce a two count. A third knee sealed the deal

Here's the full card for both nights of Fyter Fest.

Night 1

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

Night 2

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBD

And here's what NXT has announced for The Great American Bash so far. The shows will be held inside Full Sail Live in Orlando.

Night 1

Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks

Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox — Winner gets an NXT Women's Championship Match

Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis — Strap Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

Night 2

NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship — Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

