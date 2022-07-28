New FTW Champion Crowned on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks successfully retained his FTW Championship against Danhausen during AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday. But he once again grabbed the microphone and demanded another opponent, this time swearing he was serious. Hook then arrived to accept the challenge and quickly beat Starks, countering his Roshambo with a Redrum submission.

The win brings an end to Starks' record-breaking FTW Championship reign and now brings the title to the son of the man who first introduced it, Taz. Starks and Hook bumped fists afterward to show they're still aligned as Team Taz.

However, upon return from commercial break Starks was still in the ring with Powerhouse Hobbs. He cut a promo about how now is still his time, how he made the FTW Championship relevant over the past year and that his recent shortcomings have just been bad timing. But just as his promo seemed to be hitting its emotional peak, Hobbs brutally attacked him from behind. Starks and Hobbs have repeatedly come up short in recent months in their attempts to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Ricky Starks pours his heart out and Powerhouse Hobbs breaks all of our hearts by turning on his tag team partner! #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Ve77Y5XUMe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

This story is developing...