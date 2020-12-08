How to Watch Impact Wrestling This Week

✖

The eyes of the wrestling world will be focussed directly on Impact Wrestling this week. Last week's AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion, thanks to a major assist from Impact Wrestling executive vice president Don Callis. The pair quickly fled the arena before Callis announced they would explain everything the following Tuesday on Impact. AEW has worked with other promotions before, most notably the NWA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AAA, but Omega's appearance on Impact will be the first time the young company has done a crossover of this magnitude.

If you want to tune in to Impact Wrestling this week to see what happens but maybe haven't checked out the show in a few years, here's what you need to know. The show will air at 8 p.m. EST tonight on both AXS TV (click here to see where you can find the channel in your area) and on Impact's Twitch channel. This week's episode has already been taped from Nashville, and the segment involving Omega and Callis was reportedly filmed over the weekend.

TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV - it's the shocking fallout from the moment that rocked the wrestling world. What will @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX do on IMPACT? #IMPACTonAXSTV How to watch IMPACT: https://t.co/BpTn0pDhDL pic.twitter.com/7v9EkFHIQW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 8, 2020

The rest of the show's card will include Eric Young vs. Cody Deaner, Brian Myers vs. TJP, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin and Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey and Moose.

Reports have varied over just how big this crossover will be, but The Young Bucks revealed in an interview last week that this was something they had been pitching for two years.

"Two years ago, this is something Nick and I actually brought up and we wanted to get this going," Matt Jackson told the Living The Gimmick Podcast. "And for whatever reason, it just didn't work out. I don't know if that was more on our side or what, but we just couldn't get everyone to agree on what the creative would be. But when Nick and I were stopping at all the indy shows and popping up at shows, going to AAA and Mexico, that was one of the suggestions we had was what if we show up in Impact? This is something we've been whispering in Tony Khan's ear for two years. So we're all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. This is what we've always done. Even back when we were with Ring of Honor and we got the Hardys to come in when they were apart of Impact, that was also apart of our plan. So this is something that we truly wanted to do for a very, very long time. And I guess the timing was right and we got done."

"It's still so early, I don't think we, all of us, collectively know what this means," he continued. I think we're just dipping our toes in right now and we're going to see what we can get out of it. But there are immediate plans that I can't exactly just give away right now. But my dream, if I had it my way, I just think about the possible dream matches. People are already hitting me up like, 'Oh my god, can you imagine if it was the Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns 10 years later?' How can you not jump ahead and fantasize and fantasy book?"