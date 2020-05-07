Watch: Jake Roberts Brings Back His Snake to Attack Brandi Rhodes

Jake "The Snake" Roberts pulled out one of his oldest tricks on AEW Dynamite this week, as the WWE Hall of Famer pulled out a giant snake from a sack he brought to the ring (not sure if it was named Damien) and placed it on top of an unconscious Brandi Rhodes. Rhodes had cut a backstage promo earlier in the show about how she didn't appreciate Roberts' recent comments about her, and that she wouldn't be a damsel in distress for Lance Archer's feud with her husband, Cody Rhodes.

The following match saw Arch make quick work of QT Marshall, the tag team partner of one of Archer's latest victims, Dustin Rhodes.

