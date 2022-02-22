AEW’s Jake Roberts Offers Health Update

AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts had some good news regarding his health on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He explained, “Genetics being what they are, my mother had two lung diseases that she passed on to me. There’s no cure for either one of them. The last thing I should ever do is smoke a cigarette, and yet I’ve been smoking since I was 17, to the point that I have COPD and a little emphysema tossed in.”

“Now I have to see a specialist,” he continued. “I have to keep my eyes on it. During the pandemic, it was a real scare for me because if I got COVID, I probably wouldn’t have made it. I was really terrified. I was one of the first to get the damn shots because I have to protect my a—. Today, I feel great. I don’t have to use any oxygen at all. I do have to use it on the airplanes when they pressurize and go up high, but it’s something that can be dealt with. I can still live a great life. No, I can’t run a marathon, never have, never will. I’m going to be around for a long time because I didn’t make it through all this s— that I did to myself to drop now (laughs).”

Roberts’ client, Lance Archer, was recently on the losing end of a bloody Texas Death Match with “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. He’s been an onscreen character with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 and has another year left on his current deal.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, takes place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on March 6. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

