Tony Khan on Jeff Hardy and Cesaro Possibly Joining AEW

Tony Khan hosted a media conference call on Wednesday and was asked about a pair of free agents potentially joining the company — Jeff Hardy and Cesaro. Hardy inadvertently confirmed he would be joining the company recently, only to push back on the idea on social media the following day by writing, “Nothing is official, Socia Media. It can’t be right now. I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually? The main thing is, ‘Don’t get excited!’”

Meanwhile, Cesaro’s WWE contract recently expired and news broke last week that he had quietly departed from the company. Because he wasn’t released like Hardy, the seven-time tag team champion doesn’t have to worry about a 90-day “No Compete” clause in his contract. Hardy’s clause is set to expire this month.

Khan said Jeff’s AEW arrival should not be considered a “foregone conclusion” then hinted at his “No Compete” clause expiring — “I do really like Jeff a lot, I think Jeff is still obligated to another company for several more days. But at some point when Jeff is free and clear, I’d love to have Jeff in AEW. Jeff is a friend of mine, I really like him very much and I think the world of him, I have a lot of respect for him as a wrestler and he’s also a really nice person. I think he would fit in very well in AEW and we would love to have him…”

As for Cesaro, Khan had nothing but praise for the “Swiss Superman” — “He’s a real gentleman, Claudio. I have a ton of respect for him as a pro wrestler, I think he’s a great athlete. He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal athlete, lets be honest, his strength is tip-top, he has very few peers in the power department. Also mentally, he puts great matches together, he has great psychology and he’s just a great guy.”

Do you think either or both will wind up in All Elite Wrestling?