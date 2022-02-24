Jeff Hardy Announces He’s Joining AEW

Jeff Hardy broke the news in a video with YouTuber Jared Myers this week that he’s heading to AEW. The former WWE Champion was released by the WWE back in December following his unusual departure mid-match during a house show in Texas. It was later revealed by Matt Hardy that WWE wanted Jeff to attend rehab again, but he declined feeling it was unnecessary. Matt then explained in various Twitch streams that WWE “jumped the gun” in releasing Hardy, that his final drug test with the company came back clean and that the promotion attempted to get him back into the fold via a WWE Hall of Fame induction but he turned them down. Both he and Matt Hardy have startd promoting the Hardy Boyz reunion in various independent promotions beginning in March.

“I’m going to AEW,” Hardy said. “I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited.” Elsewhere in the interview he gave a bit of information regarding his WWE situation.

“They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No,” Hardy said. “You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F— WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f*cking go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.”

The list of new talent AEW has brought in in 2022 is already growing. So far the company has brought in Brody King, Danhausen, Keith Lee and, as of Wednesday night, Buddy Matthews. Shane “Swerve” Strickland is reportedly on the way as well, possibly as early as Revolution on March 6 in Orlando. Check out the lineup for the show below: