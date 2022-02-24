Jeff Hardy Backs Off Comments of Going to AEW

Yesterday former WWE superstar and wrestling legend Jeff Hardy got the industry buzzing after an interview surfaced where he said he was heading to AEW. As you can imagine, that got fans excited and talking about when they could see him debut in All Elite Wrestling, which is where his brother Matt Hardy also calls home. Now Jeff has posted a tweet that seeks to clarify the situation, and while he isn’t walking it back, he is saying that nothing is official, so now everyone is a bit confused.

For context, the previous interview occurred backstage at a concert with Jared Myers, and he could be heard saying “I’m going to AEW. I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited.”

Nothing is official, https://t.co/LtLomkmeE6 can’t be right now.I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually?

The main thing is,”Don’t get excited!” — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) February 24, 2022

Jeff took to Twitter just now to clarify, writing “Nothing is official, http://SocialMedia.It can’t be right now.I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually? The main thing is,”Don’t get excited!”

So, it seems it is still a goal he’s set for himself, but perhaps not one he has 100% nailed down yet. Or, AEW didn’t want the secret completely blown and so he’s walking it back just enough to keep up some element of surprise when he does make his AEW debut.

We’ll have to wait and see what it ends up being, but later in the interview he did talk about why he decided to part ways with WWE.

“They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No,” Hardy said. “You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F- WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f*cking go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.”

