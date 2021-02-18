AEW Fans Catch Jim Ross Calling Kenny Omega the WWE Champion

All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator Jim Ross made a mistake during this week's AEW Dynamite, and fans watching at home were quick to catch it. Midway through the show JR was transitioning to a pretaped segment where Omega was meeting with kids and introduced him as the WWE Champion. Obviously, he's the AEW Champion, but fans had a good laugh about the slip-up. You can see some of the reactions in the list below!

AEW's next pay-per-view, Revolution, takes place on March 7. Omega does not have a match booked for the show as of now.