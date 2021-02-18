AEW Fans Catch Jim Ross Calling Kenny Omega the WWE Champion
All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator Jim Ross made a mistake during this week's AEW Dynamite, and fans watching at home were quick to catch it. Midway through the show JR was transitioning to a pretaped segment where Omega was meeting with kids and introduced him as the WWE Champion. Obviously, he's the AEW Champion, but fans had a good laugh about the slip-up. You can see some of the reactions in the list below!
AEW's next pay-per-view, Revolution, takes place on March 7. Omega does not have a match booked for the show as of now.
JR SAID WHAT?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KpY5kEpFKq— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 18, 2021
A Lot of Emotions
prevnext
JIM ROSS CALLED KENNY OMEGA THE WWE CHAMPION
🤣🤣🤣😬😬😬😬😬😬😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳— _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 18, 2021
Congrats!
prevnext
Congrats on becoming the WWE champion Kenny 😂 🤣— tdv22 (@tdv2207) February 18, 2021
Why??
prevnext
Tony Kahn when he heard Jim Ross call Kenny Omega the WWE Champion:#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rWl0TjHaFU— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) February 18, 2021
We Can Dream
prevnext
Jim Ross said Omega is the WWE CHAMPION. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/b8d9NISJJx— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) February 18, 2021
In Another Timeline
prevnext
The forbidden door is open. 😂😂#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4e6C5VMyrV— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 18, 2021
Truly, He Is The Thanos of Wrestling
prev
WWE Champion Kenny Omega? He really is the belt collector— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 18, 2021