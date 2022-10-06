Watch: Jon Moxley References the Sammy Guevara/Andrade Backstage Fight in an AEW Dynamite Promo

Jon Moxley decided to reference the Sammy Guevara/Andrade El Idolo incident during a promo on this week's AEW Dynamite. After cutting a promo on Hangman Page ahead of their AEW World Championship bout coming up in Cincinnati, Page dared Moxley to stay in the ring so they can fight it out right now. Moxley responded with, "You're a sweet kid, but like a lot of kids here, you say a lot of stupid s— that'll get you in trouble."

Leading up to this week's episode, Guevara repeatedly took shots at El Idolo by calling him a favor hire, a jobber and a liar before telling him to run off back to WWE. When the two arrived for Dynamite an altercation broke out where punches were thrown and El Idolo had to be sent home. His match that was scheduled for Friday's live episode of Rampage was canceled, while Guevara got to stay for his main event tag team match with Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

This story is developing...