Jon Moxley Reacts to Cody Rhodes' Claims About the AEW World and TNT Championships

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter in late October with the bold proclamation that his TNT Championship was the most important title of the last year and "THE belt in wrestling." In some regards, it's hard to argue against his claim. In his two reigns, Rhodes has 10 successful title defenses, most of which took place as part of a weekly open challenge on AEW Dynamite. But the claim is also a not-so-subtle shot at AEW's actual top championship, currently held by Jon Moxley. In a new interview with TV Insider, Moxley addressed Rhodes' comment.

"That's why I don't do Twitter," Moxley said. "Whatever, dude. I'll classify that statement by him as inaccurate. That's why I don't play Twitter games.

THE most important belt of the last year THE belt in wrestling pic.twitter.com/aSPjBI9Mxh — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 26, 2020

Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship this coming Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view against Darby Allin, while Moxley and Eddie Kingston will battle for the AEW World Championship in an I Quit Match.

Moxley also spoke in the interview about bringing a sense of stability to the product as world champion. He recently broke the record for the longest reign with any title during his first reign as AEW World Champion.

"I have to present strength to people," he said. "There was a time I was in a literal sea of fans bleeding and sweating. It was a totally different world. It has been my job to cultivate and grow this championship.

"It's kind of like the Powerball," he continued. "If you just flip flop a title every 30 seconds, it becomes a prop. The more you defend it against different challengers and situations and put value into it, the value goes up like the Powerball. So when someone does cash in, it's a huge monumental moment. Chris Jericho was the perfect choice as the first champion to establish it. Now it has been my job to foster the value of the title. It's really easy to do when you have so many talented guys to wrestle."

