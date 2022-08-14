AEW's Jon Moxley Retains GCW World Title, Nick Gage Puts Career on the Line for Title Rematch

Jon Moxley has been rather busy these days, as the current AEW Interim World Champion recently defended the Title against Chris Jericho in a bloody battle on Dynamite and will do so again very soon now that CM Punk is back from injury. Moxley's work wasn't over though, as he is also the GCW World Champion, and tonight he defended the Title against Effy at GCW's Homecoming pay-per-view. Moxley would defeat Effy to retain his Championship, but he got his next challenger right away, as Nick Gage would return and get in Moxley's face, and now the two will have a rematch with a very intriguing stipulation.

After Moxley defeated Effy, Gage would emerge from the crowd and jump into the ring. Moxley previously defeated Gage for the GCW World Championship, and Gage admitted that it's almost time to step out of the ring for good, but he said he's still got unfinished business with Moxley and the GCW World Championship first.

Jon Moxley vs Nick Gage 2 is happening soon!!!



Moxley said he would accept the challenge but had a stipulation in mind. The match would have to be a Title vs Career match, so if Moxley wins Gage will have to call it quits. Gage accepted the terms, so now they will battle it out with Gage's career on the line.

As for Moxley, he will stay busy, as he will be defending his AEW Interim World Championship against AEW World Champion CM Punk for sole ownership of the prized AEW Title. The match hasn't been confirmed yet for All Out, but it's likely to be confirmed soon as long as Punk is fully recovered from his foot injury. He looked like he was recovered on Dynamite, so hopefully that's the case.

You can find the card for GCW Homecoming below:

GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs Effy

The Briscoe's vs Los Macizos

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon vs Rina Yamashita

Nich Wayne vs Starboy Charlie

Matt Tremont vs John Wayne Murdoch

GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrich vs Charli Evans

Blake Christian vs Tony Deppen

Ninja Mack vs Jordan Oliver

