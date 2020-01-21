Watch: Jon Moxley Sings Sweet Caroline On Chris Jericho’s Cruise

Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” wrestling cruise set sail on Monday with a boatload of wrestling personalities, fans and a large portion of the All Elite Wrestling roster. That includes Jon Moxley, who was filmed singing Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond on a karaoke machine on Monday night. Based on the video, it looks like Moxley might’ve had a few before taking the microphone. The former WWE Champion is booked to face PAC on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite (which will reportedly be taped on the ship tonight), and the winner will get a future AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho.

The rest of Wednesday’s card will include an AEW World Tag Team match between SCU and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page, The Inner Circle vs. Jurassic Express, Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly.

Moxley has had his sights set on Jericho’s title ever since “Le Champion” successfully retained against Scorpio Sky in November. Two weeks ago he teased accepting Jericho’s offer to join The Inner Circle, only to smash a champagne bottle right in the champ’s face. Last week Moxley beat Sammy Guevara to earn a spot in the No. 1 contender’s match, but was then attacked by the rest of The Inner Circle. This led to Jericho taking one of the spikes off his jacket and stabbing Moxley in the eye with it.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, will take place in Chicago on Feb. 29. The show sold out in less than an hour, but no matches have been officially booked for the event as of this writing.

Meanwhile on the other side of the aisle WWE has two WWE Network events taking place this weekend, starting with a battle between NXT and NXT UK at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The following night will see the 33rd annual Royal Rumble event at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

Check out the card for that show (so far) below: