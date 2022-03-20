AEW’s Keith Lee Is the Centerpiece of a Funny New Meme

Keith Lee found himself at the center of a funny meme on Twitter this weekend in which each tweet starts with the phrase, “Keith Lee looks like,” before describing some sort of hilariously cheesy behavior. “The Limitless One” took notice of the trend, writing, “I’ve been made aware of these “Keith Lee looks like the type” tweets….You guys….are funny lol,” before retweeting a number of his favorite examples. You can see some of the best in the list below.
Lee arrived in AEW back on Feb. 9 and is currently 4-0 in singles competition. His latest win came on this Friday’s edition of Rampage, beating Max Caster and teasing an alliance with another newly-signed star in Swerve Strickland.