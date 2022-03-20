AEW’s Keith Lee Is the Centerpiece of a Funny New Meme

Keith Lee found himself at the center of a funny meme on Twitter this weekend in which each tweet starts with the phrase, “Keith Lee looks like,” before describing some sort of hilariously cheesy behavior. “The Limitless One” took notice of the trend, writing, “I’ve been made aware of these “Keith Lee looks like the type” tweets….You guys….are funny lol,” before retweeting a number of his favorite examples. You can see some of the best in the list below.

Lee arrived in AEW back on Feb. 9 and is currently 4-0 in singles competition. His latest win came on this Friday’s edition of Rampage, beating Max Caster and teasing an alliance with another newly-signed star in Swerve Strickland.

And We Have Proof!

"Keith Lee looks like the type of guy who says…" pic.twitter.com/IziMRKkykb — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 20, 2022

How Peculiar

Keith Lee looks like he says “that is perplexing” and rubs his chin when he doesn’t understand something — lizzy 🌸 (@lizzyflanagan_) March 19, 2022

What a Twist!

https://twitter.com/michaelTwrites/status/1505347695480819712?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

How Polite

Keith Lee looks like the sort of guy who wants to speak to the manager but only to tell him what a great job the staff are doing. — MANicTAUR (@NicLempriere) March 20, 2022

What a Scamp

Keith Lee looks like he'll softly chuckle at a newspaper and ask out loud what Garfield will do next — Falcon (@FalconX9K) March 20, 2022

Busted

Keith Lee looks like the kind of guy who says "Well, well, well, what do we have here?" when he catches you in the fridge at 2am. — DJ B Radd (@DJ_B_Radd) March 20, 2022

Do You Concur?

Keith Lee looks like the type of guy who doesn’t agree with you…he concurs. — Jonbear (@JonbearGaming) March 20, 2022

The Book Was Better

Keith Lee looks like he prefers the book over the movie. — Joel Kidder (@joeliskidding) March 20, 2022

Naturally

Keith Lee looks like the kinda guy that says indubitably when answering your question. — The Advocate of Inokism 🖖 (@grejb444) March 20, 2022

How Dare!

Keith Lee looks like the type of guy to instead of saying “don’t touch me” will strongly say “UNHAND ME” loud as hell 💀 — Cody Banks ❌💀👿 #FreePalestine (@ChildishKage) March 20, 2022

So Generous