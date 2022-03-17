Keith Lee Explains How Tony Khan Recruited Him to AEW

Keith Lee arrived in AEW on the Feb. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, officially confirming he had signed a contract with the promotion after being let go by the WWE in November. The former NXT Champion was penciled in by many fans as a future WrestleMania main eventer and world champion, and on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted Lee revealed that Tony Khan wasted no time in getting him into the promotion.

“That release happened and within three days, Tony found a way to get in touch with me,” Lee said (h/t Fightful). “I was actually really impressed with that considering we had never spoken before. We had some really laid back conversations and got to know each other a little bit. That’s something that helped because that’s some of my trust that’s a little disgruntled. We had a conversation and as time wore on, things got easier and we met up and I have a thing where I must meet a person in person, I’m a ‘people feeler’ as opposed to listening to things. I’m an energy guy. When I did meet him, I decided that he’s a fairly stand up guy and I really enjoyed my time with him, what he’s about, talking football and all that good stuff, especially as a former player. That led into business, but in terms of getting to know him, I had a blast and we had a lot of laughs and jokes. He’s a swell guy.”

Lee added that part of the reason he agreed to join AEW were the testimonies other wrestlers made about how happy they were being in the promotion, specifically mentioning Adam Cole. He continued, “I felt like the happiness of people such as Adam Cole, he’s somebody I place a lot of stock in as a human being, there aren’t a lot of people in this industry that you can just trust or get along with at certain levels, but I really like Adam Cole as a person. His testimony for his happiness here was something that made it a little easier. In the grand scheme of things, when we got to speaking about business, it made sense for me and my plans. That made it a little easier and when you get along with somebody and it fits your plan and what you want to do in life, it helps and those talks were easier than I thought they would be. It made the decision that much easier.”

