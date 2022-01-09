Kenny Omega Fires Back at Fans Criticizing AEW’s Women’s Division

AEW’s Battle of the Belts on Saturday night closed out with Dr. Britt Baker successfully retaining the AEW Women’s World Champion against former champ Riho. Kenny Omega, who oversees AEW’s Women’s Division, tweeted out after the match, “A great #aew main event tonight! (Riho)’s combination of technique, heart, and natural ability are unparalleled. Can she dethrone the DMD megastar @RealBrittBaker? (No spoilers). Excited now for the next barn burner between (Serena Deeb) and (Hikaru Shida) in their ongoing feud.”

Unfortunately, the tweet was met with quite a few negative comments from AEW critics, prompting Omega to respond with, “It felt nice to tweet something I was passionate about, but yikes, what a mistake. What compels people to leave cruel comments about others on my page? If you like someone/someplace else, congrats. No need to go way out of your way to tweet at someone you already hate.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout Sunday morning the former AEW World Champion decided to go after a few Twitter trolls. You can see some of the interactions below. Omega, after losing his AEW world title to Hangman Page at Full Gear, stepped away from in-ring competition in order to undergo surgery on a number of injuries that had been plaguing him. There’s no word yet on when he’ll return to action.

Maybe look in a mirror before posting utter nonsense. Riho could easily beat the shit out of you in real life, bruh. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2022

The heat? So by talking about things I like, I deserve rude, disgusting, and sometimes racially charged replies? I can take the heat. The ladies don’t deserve the disrespect. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2022

*compares notes*

Actually I think I’ll be quite fine. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2022

I hate fighting. But if all of you hate me so much, take a swing. You can even hit me from behind. We settle the issue and you can report back to Jim with the news – News of the spiral fractions down your legs and a face that looks like a bowl of ravioli. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2022

Omega spent most of the year keeping quiet about the numerous ongoing injuries, though he did talk about it a little bit in an interview with Scorpio Sky in early 2021

“It’s a blessing but a curse,” Omega said. “As champion, you get some high-quality matches, you become the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there’s a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and your psychological health as well. There’s just a lot that goes into being a champion.t’s cool to look at pictures and be like, ‘wow, look at all these belts,’ but then I think, ‘Man, I have to defend these. I’ve got to make time to defend these. I have to be that guy for the company somehow. And you just count the days and weeks that you’re available to do it. It’s requiring a lot of multi-tasking. But I’m still hanging on. And I can do it right now, so I’m going to do it. It may be my last hurrah, but I’m going to do it.”