Kenny Omega Gives an Update His Health Following His AEW In-Ring Return

Kenny Omega made his in-ring return on the Aug. 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, aligning with The Young Bucks for the opening round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Omega lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page back at Full Gear 2021 and announced in the days that followed that he needed to undergo multiple surgeries to repair a handful of injuries that plagued him throughout his championship reign. Omega wrestled in a compression top with a noticeable brace on his arm, but still managed to pull out the win against La Faccion Ingobernable.

Ahead of tonight's semifinal match against The United Empire, Omega spoke with Busted Open Radio and described his health following his comeback. He previously said on a gaming stream that if he was hit with another major injury he'd retire from in-ring competition.

"[I felt] pretty good," Omega said. "It's a lot like riding a bike, getting back in the ring. It wasn't too long until I felt comfortable again, but it was a unique scenario where, I was getting back in the ring for the first time after a long hiatus against three incredibly talented luchadors. Every area of the world, every culture, has their own take on wrestling and the way they go about performing pro wrestling. To come back to a scenario where I'm not really doing conventional pro wrestling in North America, and I'm in there with luchadors and people of a high lucha influence, it was a challenge. It was very cool, very fun, I ended up coming out of it unscathed, which is nice. I didn't bang up anything else. I didn't get any inkling or feeling that there wasn't something that wasn't ready to be back. As long as there were no red flags, for me, I'm just going to keep easing back into things without biting off more than I can chew"

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the All Out event in Hoffman Estates (Chicago), Illinois. Check out the card for the show below: