Kenny Omega Talks Facing Jon Moxley at AEW’s All Out

AEW announced on Thursday that one of the headlining matches for the All Out event on Aug. 31 would be Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.

The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose made his first appearance for AEW at the Double or Nothing event back on May 25. After Chris Jericho defeated Omega in the show’s main event, Moxley stormed the ring through the crowd and nailed both Moxley and a referee with his Dirty Deeds finisher. He then brawled with Omega all the way up to the top of the ramp before tossing him off the pile of giant poker chips on the stage.

In a new interview with GameSpot this week, Omega discussed Moxley joining AEW and how he’ll fit in after spending most of the past decade under the WWE banner.

“… When I see him nowadays, when I see these backstage promos, when I see the stuff that he’s done in Japan, when I see the stuff that he’s doing around the world, I see this new enthusiasm,” Omega said.:” I see the spark. I even see the physical condition that he’s in. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. This is not the Moxley that came from that other place. This is a Jon Moxley that’s reborn. I have to assume that this is a new entity, that this is a new person, and he has a type of enthusiasm and that sort of never-say-die attitude.

“But the problem is, is that he’s kind of coming into my world,” Omega continued later in the interview. “And, I don’t want him to think that it’s going to be easy for him. I don’t want him to think that he’s going to get a free ride. You can talk the best game in the world. You can. You can brawl like the best of them. But the fact of the matter is, I made my name by being the best. I made my name by having the greatest 20-minute matches, 30-minute matches, 60-minute matches, and I’ve shown that I can do it in all styles of professional wrestling. Now, finally, he has the platform to show if he can be that multifaceted tool. So this is going to be the grandest stage for him, and this is going to be the biggest test for him as well. Yes, he can brawl. Yes, he can talk. But now, can he wrestle? Now, can he win? Now, can he fight? Now, can he have the type of performances that AEW is going to command from him? This is the real test.”

Moxley will make his debut in AEW at the Fyter Fest event on June 29, taking on Joey Janela.