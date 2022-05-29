AEW's Kenny Omega Reportedly Not Traveling to Double or Nothing

✖

It appears as if one of AEW's biggest stars will not be returning in time for Double or Nothing, as a new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently said that Kenny Omega isn't traveling into town for the pay-per-view. Some had hoped that Omega, who has been recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, would be healthy enough in time to make an appearance at the event, but according to the report, Omega found it was too early in the healing process to travel and is not planning on being in town.

Omega had several injuries he was needing to recover from, as in addition to knee surgery he was also scheduled for surgery to repair a sports hernia. The report went on to say that Omega is healthy enough to train and is pushing himself harder every week, but also added that omega is resigned to the fact that physically he will never be 100 percent.

Omega put off surgeries and dealt with several injuries towards the end of his last run until his storyline with Hangman Adam Page was complete, and it all paid off with Page winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear in November of 2021. Whenever Omega does return to the ring, fans will be excited to see him wrestling again, and we wish him all the best in his recovery.

As for Page, he will defend his AEW World Championship at tomorrow's Double or Nothing against CM Punk. It looks like Omega won't make it back in time to make an appearance at the pay-per-view, but there will be plenty of other great matches to hold your attention, and you can find the full card below.

AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page (C) vs CM Punk

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Anna Jay

MJF vs Wardlow

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Samoa Joe (C) vs Adam Cole

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs Ruby Soho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (C) vs Team Taz vs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Jericho Appreciation Society vs Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz

Hookhausen vs Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

AEW Double or Nothing kicks off at 8 PM EST on the B/R App, On-Demand, and FITE TV.

