Watch: AEW’s Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page Gets a ‘My Way’ Hype Video Package

AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view will be headlined next month by Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. The storyline between the pair can be traced all the way back to 2016 and Page’s quest for AEW’s top prize has been a running story with the promotion since its first official press conference in early 2019. This week Reddit user u/BloatyHead uploaded a hype package for the match to song “My Way” by Limp Bizkit. That track was famously used for one of the greatest hype videos of all time ahead of The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Page claimed at the aforementioned press conference that he would be AEW’s first world champion, but came up short against Chris Jericho later that year at the All Out pay-per-view when the title was first introduced. From there he went on a downward spiral of self-doubt and alcohol abuse, eventually splitting away from the rest of The Elite.

The faction didn’t initially accept his departure, opting instead to pair him up with Omega as a tag team. The two found success as the AEW World Tag Team Champions but Page’s poor choices eventually led to The Young Bucks officially cutting him off and him losing the tag titles to FTR. Omega promptly ended their pairing, beat Hangman at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view and won the AEW world title the following month by turning heel and aligning with Don Callis. Page finally turned a corner when he established a friendship with The Dark Order and worked his way back up to becoming No. 1 contender. But Omega, claiming that Hangman didn’t believe he could beat “The Belt Collector,” goaded Hangman into putting his future title shot on the line in a 10-man tag match at Fight for the Fallen this past summer. Omega cheated to win that match and Page was written off TV for paternity leave. Page finally returned on the Oct. 6 episode of Dynamite and won the Casino Ladder match to immediately become the No. 1 contender.

Check out the updated lineup for Full Gear below! The show will take place at Minneapolis’ Target Center on Nov. 13.