AEW's Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Get Engaged

All Elite Wrestling stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford recently got engaged, as "Super Bad" revealed in an Instagram video. The pair have been romantically tied together ever since the early days of AEW, and Ford's involvement at ringside has helped the young British wrestler pick up a few wins. The pair were featured on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, in which Sabian failed to beat Dustin Rhodes in the opening round of the TNT Championship tournament thanks to an assist from Brandi Rhodes.

Check out Sabian's proposal in the list below.

The semifinals of the tournament will take place on this week's AEW Dynamite, with Cody Rhodes taking on Darby Allin while Dustin faces the unbeaten Lance Archer. The tournament finals will take place on May 23 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which AEW recently confirmed would still be happening but would not take place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena as scheduled.

"AEW's DOUBLE OR NOTHING event will be televised on pay-per-view as scheduled on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will be revealed in the weeks ahead with features of the event itself ultimately being determined by the latest guidance of national and global health authorities," the company wrote in a series of tweets.

Aside from the tournament finals, no matches have been announced as of yet.

