Weeks after his WWE contract expired, Kyle O’Reilly made his surprise arrival during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash. The three-time NXT Tag Team Champion popped up at the end of Adam Cole’s singles bout with Orange Cassidy to help him pick up the win. The two then had a face-off, harkening back to the feud they had just before Cole departed from NXT, before standing together as a united front (as fans chanted for the Undisputed Era). The Young Bucks then walked down looking confused about Cole’s loyalties and a conflicted Cole left with Fish and O’Reilly.

Kyle’s arrival now means all three original members of The Undisputed Era are now on AEW’s roster. Cole talked about that possibility in an interview with ComicBook not long after Fish made his AEW debut.

“Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never,” Cole said. “But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.”

Shortly after the segment aired, Tony Khan confirmed O’Reilly had signed with the promotion.

