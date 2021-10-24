This week’s AEW Dynamite saw a scary scene break out during an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston. The match’s final sequence saw “The Murderhawk Monster” attempt a Moonsault, only to land on the top of his head and force the medical team to rush in and check on his health status. Kingston quickly rolled him up for the pin and the former IWGP United States Champion. Videos of Archer managing to walk backstage under his own power quickly emerged online and the big man gave a message to fans after the show.

“I’ll live. Thank ya Lord!” Archer wrote in a pair of tweets. “Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ATWPodcast4Life/status/1452081669956059144?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Thank God Lance Archer was able to walk himself backstage after that. So scary. (Video by @OrangeSamuraiD) #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JkSeBBfwWC — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 24, 2021

Archer has flipped back and forth as a heel and babyface since he first arrived in AEW back in 2020. But while he’s often been positioned as an unstoppable force, he has often come up short in big matches. He lost the finals of the inaugural TNT Championship tournament to Cody Rhodes, failed to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, lost the “Face of the Revolution” Ladder Match, couldn’t beat Miro for the TNT title at this year’s Double or Nothing, lost the Casino Ladder Match for a shot at Kenny Omega at Full Gear and was on the losing end of a Lights Out Match between Moxley & Kingston vs. Archer and Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki. So far, his biggest win the company was beating Moxley in a Texas Death Match for the IWP United States Championship, but he dropped it after just 24 days to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, takes place on Nov. 13 in Minneapolis. Check out the full card for the show below: