Watch: The Lucha Brothers Reveal Their Tag Partner for Fyter Fest, Updated Card

The latest episode of Being The Elite dropped on Monday, recapping the events of the Lucha Libre AAA Verano de Escandalo event in Merida, Mexico on Sunday night. The show saw The Young Bucks drop the AAA World Tag Team Championships to Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. weeks after successfully defending them at AEW’s Double or Nothing, and followed up with a special announcement from the new champs.

In a promo delivered in Spanish, the pair revealed that reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid would team with the luchadores in a six-man tag match against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match was originally supposed to feature Pac (formerly known is the WWE as Neville), but he was officially removed from the card shortly after Double or Nothing. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion pulled from Double or Nothing as well over reported “creative differences,” but Cody Rhodes confirmed in a recent interview with ComicBook.com that he’s still a member of the AEW roster.

“It’s kind of a current, ongoing situation in terms of creative differences,” Rhodes said. “It’s the term we use, it’s not everyone’s favorite term to hear. But I love Pac, he’s amazing. He’s done a great job post-WWE with what he’s done with Dragon Gate, what he’s done with Rev Pro. And really the only thing I can say about it, because it is an ongoing situation, is that Pac is still part of AEW. It’s something we’re actively working on and making it happen. He’s a big part of AEW.”

The Fyter Fest event will take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will stream for free on the B/R Live streaming service.

The card currently includes the six-man tag match, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Cody vs. Darby Allin, Christopher Daniels vs. Cima, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose and Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc. There will also be a hardcore match on the preshow featuring Michael Nakazawa and Community Effort Orlando organizer Alex Jebailey.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Rhodes discussed the decision to make the show free to all fans.

“I’m thrilled that we get to do it for free,” Rhodes said. “That was such a huge discussion and I’m so excited. I mean, [you get Jon] Moxley’s first match in AEW for free. It’s great. The people at B/R Live, I couldn’t ask for better partners.”