AEW’s Mercedes Moné Wants to Get Megan Thee Stallion in the Ring

Mercedes Moné is on top of the world in AEW after retaining her TBS Championship at All In, and her reign doesn’t show any signs of ending anytime soon. Moné currently has a powerful enforcer by her side in Kamille helping ensure her reign stays intact, but what if she had one of the biggest names in music in the ring as well? That’s the idea behind teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion, and in an interview with TMZ, Moné revealed that theywere supposed to do something in the ring together a few years ago but it never happened. Moné still wants to bring that to fruition though, so whether they are partners or adversaries, she wants to get Megan in the ring at some point.

Big Time Partnership

“A couple years back me and Meg we’re supposed to do something in the ring together,” Moné said. “We were just rehashing that conversation, seeing where that could all play in the future. Whether she’s gonna be my tag team partner or my opponent, we have to see, but I want to get Meg Thee Stallion in the ring very, very soon one day.”

Megan is also insanely busy lately, releasing new music and music videos while also balancing a number of hosting and TV projects, including the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. She’s also had a scene stealing appearance as host of Saturday Night Live, and her game for everything attitude seems like a perfect fit for the world of wrestling.

If we do get Mercedes and Megan doing something together in AEW, it would certainly be buzzworthy and entertaining. Plus, you just never know, as other music stars have shined in a wresting ring, including Bad Bunny, who has become a fan favorite whenever he pops into a WWE feud. Perhaps Megan Thee Stallion will become the same for All Elite Wrestling.

What’s Next for Moné?

Later in the interview, Moné teased a number of in the works projects, including an album that she is hoping will hit full gear in December.”I’ve been busier than ever, so Hollywood is definitely in the pursuit,” Moné said. “Alongside with makeup, music, still doing music every single day. Trying to get an album to come out, going to be producing something in December.”

“To have another title defense less than a week apart from the biggest show of the year is pretty crazy,” Moné said. “I’m still very jet-lagged; I’m still very sore from my match with Brit [Baker]. But, being the fighting champion that I am, I am so ready to defend this championship tonight.”

AEW All Out Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (C) vs. Jack Perry

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs. PAC

CMLL Women’s World Championship Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Kris Statlander

Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs Adam Hangman Page

MJF vs Daniel Garcia

Are you excited for a Mercedes Moné and Megan Thee Stallion team-up? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!