AEW’s Mercedes Moné Addresses Crowd Turning on Her at Forbidden Door

Mercedes Moné continued her winning streak at AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which resulted in Moné not only defeating Stephanie Vaquer but also adding the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship to her collection. Despite winning the Championship, not everyone was rooting for Moné, and there was a clear chorus of boos for her as the match progressed. That segment only grew when Britt Baker made her return to Dynamite after her surprise appearance at Forbidden Door, and while Moné still clearly has a healthy amount of supporters, you could clearly hear the pushback against her in the face-off with Baker. In the most recent edition of her newsletter, Moné addressed those who turned on her in the crowd at Forbidden Door, highlighting that the CEO isn’t just a character, but a whole operation, and it’s only going to expand (via Fightful).

Quick to Turn On You

Mercedes Mone celebrates her big win at AEW Forbidden Door

“My fellow board members of yours truly, CEO Mercedes Moné, I would like to know whoever was a part of the crowd that switched sides on me in the middle of the match… oh did you think I missed that? Come on, have a little fun, fess up now,” Mone said. “I mean, I understand having the hometown hate. I’d be bitter, too, if I had to watch the face of TBS, the new Japan strong champion, and one of the living proofs that Boston is, in fact, the city of champions make absolute HISTORY where your teams just can’t compete or compare. But hey, have a little class. JK CELTICS NATION FOR LIFE BABY & IF YOUR SOX AIN’T RED – GET OUT OF HERE!”

“I won’t lie when the chants started – it had me giggling, silly sillies! Don’t you know it’s ME who puts the Boss in Boston! I love New York, though, so I’ll let y’all paint me in the villain era – that’s one thing I love about wrestling: the fans are quick to turn on you, and yet somehow that energy always ends up hyping me up more, so please, carry on, I do enjoy it! If there’s one thing you can always expect at a wrestling show, it is that the crowd is unpredictable,” Moné said. “And you may not know what’s going to happen, but one thing is for sure: it will be something surely to remember!”

“In fact, NYC – I should be thanking you, changing sides – cheering on Stephanie over me mid-match; that was like a light bulb moment for me, and now I have some far more exciting stuff up my sleeves,” Moné said. “CEO isn’t a character; it’s a whole entire cooperation, baby! And we are expanding as we speak! Stay tuned!”

The Return of Britt Baker

The switching of loyalties continued on this week’s AEW Dynamite, where Britt Baker made her long-awaited return and revealed a number of things concerning her lengthy absence. Baker revealed the details of the medical issues that kept her sidelined, and while there were injuries she was dealing with, it was actually a TIA diagnosis that caused the most concern.

“I tried to open a bottle of water and I couldn’t. And my entire right side stopped working. To sum this story up, I spent a week in the hospital with a diagnosis of a TIA, which is a Transient ischemic attack. And the doctors explained that to me as an instance when your Brian isn’t getting enough blood for that moment, and it is a major warning sign for a stroke, so much that they call it a mini stroke. And at that moment I looked at myself in the mirror and said Britt, you are not good. And I told Tony ‘I need to stay home and get myself right’, and he said okay Britt, let me know when you’re good,” Baker said.

The good news is that she’s now fully clear and ready to resume in-ring action, and that led to a confrontation with Mercedes, who was coming out to celebrate her big win at Forbidden Door. Throughout their back and forth, the crowd continued to show quite a bit of loyalty to Baker, with more boos ringing out for Mercedes. This is likely leading to a match at All In, which will always have special meaning to Baker, though right now the match is not official.

