AEW Manager Explains Why They've Disappeared From TV

Dan Lambert, the founder of American Top Team, was once consistently featured on AEW Dynamite alongside The Men of the Year, Paige VanZant and his various MMA fighters. However, Scorpio Sky hasn't wrestled since July (his last social media update indicated he's dealing with an injury), Ethan Page is now wrestling for The Firm and Paige VanZant hasn't competed in months. As a result, Lambert has been absent from TV. He indicated in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet that he's not technically working for the company at the moment.

"Not now. About two months ago, we finished up our feud with the Men of the Year. We had Scorpio Sky drop the belt to Wardlow. Sky was going to take a couple of months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal. Page was being repackaged so he could do what he is doing now with The Firm and with MJF. So I thought that it was a good time to wind down. I thought it was getting stale. The reactions were still good, but I just grabbed Tony after the show and said that I think this has run its course," Lambert said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I don't want to go backwards or overstay my welcome. He was like,'Yea man, sure. If you have an idea for something in the future, then come back. Call me.' If Tony called me tomorrow and had a good idea and I liked it, then sure, I'll do it."

Sky's last title defense saw him drop the TNT Championship to Wardlow in a Street Fight. "Mr. Mayhem" has since successfully defended the title four times, though his reign was initially met with criticism as fans believed his momentum had cooled off since squashing MJF at Double or Nothing. He recently addressed that on Dynamite and offered an open challenge for the TNT Title on this week's episode. That challenge has been answered by Brian Cage, someone who has been conspicuously absent from AEW for nearly a year before returning last month.

