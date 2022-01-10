This past week’s AEW Dynamite ended with Jurassic Express winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the Lucha Brothers and celebrating with Christian Cage, who has taken on a mentorship role for the pair. But, as many fans noticed at the time, Marko Stunt was nowhere to be found to celebrate the victory. The five-foot-two high-flyer has been with AEW since the first Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in 2019 and within months had teamed up with Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy to form a trio.

However, he has not appeared on AEW programming since September and hasn’t wrestled in any capacity since an October GCW event where he reportedly suffered a concussion. All the while he’s remained active on Twitter, often showing his support for his tag partners. He then popped up on Twitter on Sunday night claiming he was auditioning to be on The Voice.

Just sent in my stuff for this round of The Voice. Could take a couple weeks to hear back, but I’m excited to be taking this journey, and I’m excited to keep you guys updated!

Things have been weird lately, but seeing you all support me, regardless of what’s going on is amazing❤️ — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) January 9, 2022

However, The Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer recently gave an update regarding Stunt that’s a little less optimistic — “Marko Stunt hasn’t been on the show for a while. It was even more notable when Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy won the tag titles and he wasn’t brought in. He is still under contract and being paid and AEW is trying to be different from WWE & is not releasing people who are under contract unless it’s for disciplinary reasons. But there will be people not renewed when their deals come up if they aren’t being used. This isn’t to say he’s one of them, but his never being used while his group just won the titles says something.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Stunt's status as they become available.

