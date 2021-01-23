Matt Hardy Involved In Auto Accident (Photo)

According to his Twitter account, AEW's Matt Hardy was involved in a car accident this weekend. The former multi-time WWE tag team champion apparently got into the fender bender after he slowed down to look at another accident. Hardy looks to be okay after the scare but provided fans with some advice: don't rubberneck at wrecks or you'll create another one.

Check out Hardy's post below.

“Today’s free advice: Don’t rubberneck at wrecks or you’ll create another one. Thank goodness, I’m invincible,” Hardy wrote.

Most recently, Hardy appeared on Tuesday night's Impact Wrestling alongside Private Party. After the team defeated James Storm and Chris Sabin, they earned a shot at the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. The teams will collide on February 13th at No Surrender.